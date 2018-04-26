Environmental advocates quiz 'No Objection' resolution on cutting of Naga City trees

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A coalition of volunteer environmental advocates is opposing the indiscriminate cutting of trees in Naga City by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) with support from the City Government.
In a letter to the officials of the local government unit of Naga furnished to the Bicol Standard, the group sought answers to the following questions and a clarification of the position and processes with regard to people participation in policy formulation and decision-making:
"a. Was there any informed public consultation prior to the SP’s adoption of a `NO OBJECTION’ Resolution on March 20, 2018?
b. Why was the NO OBJECTION to the DPWH projects sought during the CDC meeting on April 12, 2018 when the SP had already adopted a NO OBJECTION expression on March 20, 2018?
c. Did the SP present any evidence-based data for the SP NO OBJECTION Resolution during the CDC meeting?
d. Did the SP City Development Council consider at all the on-going protest against indiscriminate cutting of trees in Naga roads by civil society constituents?"
The group furthermore underscored that as civil society constituents, "we do not simply oppose. We take proactive and productive actions when good governance is threatened. We honor the genuine meaning of `People Empowerment’ as stated in the Naga City’s Empowerment Ordinance No. 95-092 of 1995."
"As such, and for love of Naga City, we have undertaken the following initiatives not only to prevent indiscriminate cutting of trees in Naga roads but also to contribute to the process of achieving effective environmental governance:
1. Submission of a Petition Letter
2. Tree Planting along Magsaysay
3. Inventory of Philippine Native Trees
4. Proposed Pedestrian-Friendly Road Design
5. Ocular Inspection together with DPWH and DENR
6. School Forum"
It would be recalled that Resolution No. 2018-323 or "A resolution expressing no objection to the cutting of affected trees of various kinds that may be found along the road right of way or which may be affected by road-widening projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways along Maharlika Highway, MT Villanueva Avenue, San Felipe-Pacol-Carolina-Panicuason Road, and such other national and major roads within the traditional jurisdiction of Naga" was passed earlier this month by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Naga.