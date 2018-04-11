DepEd cancels assessment exam

MANILA -- The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced the cancellation of the National Achievement Test for Grade 12 completers (NAT 12).
In an advisory released on Wednesday through Regional Testing Coordinator Dr. Angie Buaron, DepEd said NAT 12, which is scheduled on April 12, has been cancelled until further notice.
Senior High School (SHS) institutions nationwide were given a copy of the advisory through their respective division offices.
University of Santo Tomas and Xavier University were among the few Senior High School institutions that have already announced the cancellation through their social media accounts.
DepEd has yet to release an official statement regarding NAT12's cancellation.
NAT12 is one of two assessment tests that the DepEd planned to conduct this summer. The other is the Basic Education Exit Assessment (BEEA) scheduled in May.
It aims to evaluate the system of implementation of the K to 12 program, as well as assess what Grade 12 completers have learned, but not with a "pass or fail" standard.
NAT12 was supposed to be done through "random sampling" of schools while BEEA is "mandatory to all SHS graduates" in both public and private schools, according to DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Lorna Dig-Dino's previous announcement. (PNA)