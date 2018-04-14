China to hire 2K Filipino English teachers

MANILA -- The Department of Labor and Employment has signed a bilateral agreement with China for the hiring of 2,000 Filipino English teachers.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the agreement was signed during the visit of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to China this week.
“We have just signed a bilateral agreement with the Ambassador of China for the deployment of an initial 2,000 English teachers to China,” he said in a radio interview Friday.
Bello said that the monthly salary being offered is $1,200.
He noted that the bilateral agreement with Chinese government can be renewed after two years if the need arises.
“They (China) actually need 100,000 English teachers,” Bello said.
Early this year, Duterte said he is looking at China as an alternative destination for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
Bello added that there are some 300,000 job opportunities, including musicians, nurses, teachers, cooks, household service workers, and caregivers, that could open up for OFWs.
Aside the job opportunities, Duterte brought home some $9 billion worth of investment pledges from China. (PNA)