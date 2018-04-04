4 Reds killed, 5 others captured in 2-day clash in CamSur

CAMP GEN. NAKAR, Lucena City – Three members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) terrorist group were killed while five others were captured by government troops during an armed skirmish around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Bato, Camarines Sur.
Earlier on Monday, an NPA rebel was also killed in an encounter with the military in Barangay (village) Gubat in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur.
Lieutenant General Danilo Pamonag, commander of the Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) based in this camp said military troops from the 83rd Infantry Battalion (83rd IB) engaged the outlawed terrorist group in an hour-long gun battle on Tuesday, killing three NPA rebels and captured five other members.
Pamonag said two of the five NPA captives who were wounded were given medical treatment.
He reported that there were no casualties on the government side.
He said the government troops also recovered the terrorists’ three M16 rifles as the military’s pursuit operations are ongoing.
According to Pamonag, “although SOLCOM supports President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s intention to resume peace talks, the military troops under SOLCOM operating in Southern Tagalog and Bicol will still perform their mandate to protect the people.”
He added that the troops’ concern for their fellow Filipinos and respect for human rights are to be commended.
This, he said, was demonstrated when one of the wounded rebels had almost died but the military doctors did their best to treat and revive him.
Pamonag also reported that the 83rd IB troops’ clash with the NPA terrorist group in Barangay Gubat in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur around 8:40 a.m. on Monday prompted the rebels to retreat, leaving behind their dead comrade in arms.
The government troops recovered an M14 at the battle site.(PNA)