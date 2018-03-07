Unilab picks Naga City project on teen pregnancy

The Team SMILES of the Naga City Ginhawang Nagueño program, representing the City of Naga in the recently conducted nationwide competition of the Unilab Foundation— the Ideas Positive (now on its Run 8), landed among the 17 finalists chosen out of the 105 entries of best ideas on crafting innovative solutions to health concerns in the community.
The activity is one of Unilab’s Youth Engagement Program with the goal to promote health in the country as stated in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
The Team SMILES proposed project is a Youth Community Health Theatre with theme MMK— “Madramang Magandang Kinabukasan”.
Through theatre acting, wherein the youth from the Least Economically Resilient Communities (LERCs) in Naga City will be the main actors, the project aims to increase the awareness of youth on adolescent reproductive health and teenage pregnancy.
The Naga City Ginhawang Nagueño Program, headed by Eric Salvino, had long been working on projects to help and support the youth sector, and one of their identified problems is the alarming issue on teenage pregnancy.
With Unilab Foundation’s conducted competition on solutions to community health concerns, the team had it best to make teenage pregnancy awareness and mitigation among the youth as their goal in their entry project— giving birth to their concept of using performing arts or stage performance to address the issue.
The team is composed of Dr. Joanne Sebastian, community doctor and the team mentor; Karen Asico, community organizer and the team leader; and four (4) midwifery students from the City College of Naga as team members, namely: Jane De Los Santos, Carlota Mae Esteves, Ma. Adorna Camigla, and Rina Abe, who have been working as volunteers in the Ginhawang Nagueño regular health programs.
A seed money of up to P100, 000.00 will be given by the foundation to the team for the implementation of their project in the community for six (6) months.
The team will also be coordinating with partner schools and organizations including the University of Nueva Caceres (UNC), Naga College Foundation (NCF), Bicol State College of Applied Science and Technology (BISCAST) and the Gawad Kalinga Balatas Youth.
In the coming months, they will be undergoing basic workshops in acting, while City Population and Nutrition Office (CPNO) will be spearheading the conduct of seminars and lectures on adolescent reproductive health. (Naga Smiles News)