Statement of the DILG on the list of Barangay officials implicated in illegal drugs

We wish to clarify that the "narco list" is not prepared and maintained by DILG. It is prepared and maintained by PDEA. What the DILG and its attached agencies do is to provide information on drug personalities and activities to PDEA for verification and inclusion in the narco list. As lead agency in the fight against illegal drugs, PDEA prepares and finalizes the list and acts on it accordingly.
Pursuant to Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law, PDEA is the overall lead agency in the anti-illegal drug campaign. It also serves as the chair of the Interagency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) created by President Duterte under Executive Order No. 15.
The DILG through the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been proactive in supporting PDEA in the war against illegal drugs. The public knows that the PNP has been going after drug personalities whether they be public officials or private individuals. The DILG will not waver in its commitment to end the menace of illegal drugs in our country and we will provide all the support needed by PDEA.
The DILG sees the forthcoming Barangay elections as an opportunity for the people to remove officials with ties to illegal drugs. This is the reason why we are urging the public to vote for candidates who are actively fighting the war against drugs in the Barangay level.
In the meantime, should there be evidence against incumbent Barangay officials, DILG OIC-Secretary Eduardo M. Ano has directed the PNP to do case build up so that the necessary cases can be filed against them without delay.