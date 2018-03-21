Sorsogon lines up zumba party, music, firedance for Earth Hour 2018

The province of Sorsogon is ready for the Earth Hour challenge this year, going beyond the usual switching off of lights to exciting events such as a zumba party, mangrove planting, kite flying, firedance, and live band performances.
This is according to Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza who said Earth Hour, the global movement of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has grown from a symbolic event in 2007, to the world's largest grassroots environmental movement spanning over 7,000 cities and 180 counties and territories.
Sorsogon started to celebrate the event in 2009.
This year, the provincial chief executive invites Sorsoganons to participate anew in the Earth Hour celebration scheduled on March 24, 2018.
The Local Government Unit of Sorsogon and the Provincial Tourism Office, in partnership with the City Government of Sorsogon has slated the aforementioned events at the Rompeolas in Sorsogon City before the Earth Hour countdown.
Earth Hour, Rodrigueza said, has the goal of inspiring the public to go beyond the hour and making long-term commitments to do more for the planet.
"The Earth Hour's new theme moves us to respond collectively and #CONNECT2EARTH as we help strengthen awareness on biodiversity and sending out a strong message to take action and protect our planet from the effects of climate change," he said.