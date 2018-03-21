Security guard fires at fellow guard in church compound in Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A heated argument between two security guards led to a shooting incident right inside the compound of Basilica Minore church in Barangay Balatas, this city, Tuesday night, the police reported.
The suspect was identified as Glenn B. Satimbre, of legal age, and a resident of Pili, Camarines Sur.
Meantime, the victim was identified as Serafin S. Labrador, of legal age, a resident of Siruma, Camarines Sur.
Both are security guards of Stanch Security and Investigation Agency Inc.
The investigators reported that the suspect tried to shoot the victim with his service firearm, a cliber 38 revolver but missed, hitting the concrete post.
The victim tried to flee for his safety on his motorcycle but was chased by the suspect, who also boarded his motorcycle, towards the direction of Barangay Cararayan.
Recovered from the place of the incident was a caliber .38 revolver loaded with four pieces of live ammunition, one empty shell on its cylinder, and one fired bullet.
As of this writing, an investigation by the Naga City Police Office is still ongoing.