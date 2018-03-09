Prosecutor junks raps vs Cordial in Virac shabu lab mess

|Ex Mayor Constantino "Onyo" Cordial
The prosecutor further recommended that the complaint against respondents Brian B. Wong a.k.a. Boboy Wong, Joseph Al Randie B. Wong, a.k.a. Tiptip Wong, Niño Snokie V. Imperial ak.a. Snooky Imperial, Allan Ang Hung, Noel Sampang, Angelica A. Balmadrid-Isidoro, Lorenzo “Bigik” Flores Piñera IV, Roel Samonte and Dennis Samonte be dismissed, also for lack of probable cause.
‘Paucity in evidence’
“There is paucity in evidence that respondents Constantino A. Cordial, Jr., a.k.a. Mayor Cordial, Joseph Al Randie B. Wong, a.k.a. Tiptip Wong, Niño Snokie V. Imperial ak.a. Snooky Imperial performed overt act/s signifying their involvement in the plan to manufacture dangerous drugs,” the prosecutor stated.
He explained that Cordial was able to refute the allegation that he owned the speedboat which carried three drums of chemicals involved in the manufacture of illegal drugs.
“[Cordial] submitted a certification from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) dated September 28, 2017 wherein the said office certified that based on their available records, no speedboart is registered under his name,” Suarez wrote.
Filing of InformationsOn the other hand, the prosecutor recommended that an Information for manufacturing of dangerous drugs under Section 8, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, as amended, be FILED against Paolo Uy, Jason Gonzales Uy, Raymond Lee, Lorenzo Flores Piñera II a.k.a. Lawrence or Kidot, Paolo Wee Palisoc, Phung Yuan Estorco and Shen Wang.
An information (2 counts) for possession of dangerous drugs under Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 as amended was further recommended to be FILED against Paolo Uy, Jason Gonzales Uy, Raymond Lee, Lorenzo Flores Piñera II a.k.a. Lawrence or Kidot, Paolo Wee Palisoc, Phung Yuan Estorco and Shen Wang.
Meantime, an Information for conspiracy to manufacture dangerous drugs was recommended to be FILED against Atty. Augusto Eric C. Isidoro a.k.a. Tay Eric, Xian Xian Wang, Pido Bonito, Paolo Uy, and Jayson Gonzales Uy.
The prosecutor directed the aforementioned records to be forwarded to Secretary of Justice Vitaliano N. Aguirre II for Automatic Review insofar as the dismissal of the charges of violation against Constantino Cordial, Brian B. Wong a.k.a. Boboy Wong, Joseph Al Randie B. Wong, a.k.a. Tiptip Wong, Niño Snokie V. Imperial ak.a. Snooky Imperial, Allan Ang Hung, Noel Sampang, Angelica A. Balmadrid-Isidoro, Lorenzo “Bigik” Flores Piñera IV, Roel Samonte and Dennis Samonte.