PNP launches Ligtas SumVac 2018

PNP Chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” M Dela Rosa said the 90-day security plan covers the last week of March until the second week of June to ensure a safe and secure summer holiday season.
To implement the Enhanced Managing Police Operations, the security personnel will conduct mandatory security checks at airports, seaports, and bus terminals to guard against criminal and terrorist elements that may take advantage of the holiday rush.
Meanwhile, Oplan Bantay-Lakbay Police Assistance Centers along national highways will be placed in the entire stretch of Maharlika Highway, and other major thoroughfares. The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) will spearhead road safety operations in coordination with territorial units.
Ligtas SUMVAC 2018 will be in effect during Holy Week break and closing of the school year in March through April, onwards thru the fiesta and Flores de Mayo season in May, and will extend until the opening of classes in June, Dela Rosa said.
In addition, the PNP will field more security personnel and establish assistance desks in seaports and in all domestic and international airports nationwide.
In Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will spearhead the Oplan Bantay-Lakbay in coordination with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and other concerned government agencies.
“There have been no validated reports of terrorist threats in Metro Manila while security forces and the intelligence network are continuously monitoring and doing their jobs,” Dela Rosa added.
The PNP urges the public to stay vigilant and assures those sufficient units are on standby, ready to respond to any situation and act on contingencies.
The PNP National Operations Center in Camp Crame will serve as the hub and nerve center of all nationwide operations under Oplan Bantay-Lakbay. (PNP-PIO)
