Pilgrim relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus to visit Naga City

St. Therese of the Child Jesus
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--The pilgrim relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus will visit the Archdiocese of Caceres on March 17-20, 2018.
The pilgrim relics will arrive on March 17, 2018 (Saturday) at 11 a.m., when a blessing of the pilgrims and religious articles will be conducted.
At 12 noon, there will be a mass at San Francisco Church in Naga City, presided by Msgr. Noe Badiola.
The relics will be transferred to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Concepcion Pequena at 5 p.m.
Solemn vespers are scheduled at 6 p.m. while an overnight vigil and adoration will take place at 7 p.m. in the same church.
On March 18, there will be a 7 a.m. mass at Carmel.
The relics will also be taken to Calabanga, Goa, Pili, and Baao, before being brought to Legazpi City on March 20 (Tuesday).
This is the 4th Philippine Visit of the Pilgrim Relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus.