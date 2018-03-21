Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 42 and 43 Executive Judge Lelu P. Contreras with Virac Municipal Chief of Police Police Chief Inspector JosefinoTitong and some members of the local media conducted ocular inspection at the discovered Shabu Laboratory in Palta Small, Virac, Catanduanes this morning. The purpose of the inspection is to recommend to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the destruction of the equipment and other substances, chemicals present/stocked in the laboratory after the filing of complaints against the suspects in the Shabu Laboratory operation discovered on November, 2016.(PIA/EABAGADIONG)
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
PHOTOS | Virac shabu lab inspected
