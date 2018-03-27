PHOTOS | LTO Legazpi inspects PUVs

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

LTO Legazpi conducts its second day of ocular inspection of public utility vehicles at the Legazpi City Grand Terminal coming to and from Manila. The inspections are to ensure safe travels for commuters this Semana Santa. (Photos: LTO)
