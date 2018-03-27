LTO Legazpi conducts its second day of ocular inspection of public utility vehicles at the Legazpi City Grand Terminal coming to and from Manila. The inspections are to ensure safe travels for commuters this Semana Santa. (Photos: LTO)
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
PHOTOS | LTO Legazpi inspects PUVs
