PDEA nabs 2 Nigerian nationals, seizes 2.5-M worth of shabu

In a report to the media this morning, PDEA Camarines Sur said that Agu Agustin Chukwuebuka and Nkwocha Chimaobi, both Nigerian nationals, were arrested in a buy-bust operation at the parking lot of a food chain in Talaba 4, Bacoor City.
Confiscated from their possession were several pieces of AC/DC adaptors with plastic bags containing a substance believed to be shabu weighing more or less 500 grams, with a street value of 2.5 million pesos.
The suspects, who reportedly supplied the Bicol region and Calabarzon, are currently under the custody of PDEA Regional Office-4A.
It would be recalled that in November 2017, two Nigerians who were reportedly among the sources of shabu in Naga City were also arrested by the PDEA in Kawit, Cavite.