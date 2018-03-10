Saturday, March 10, 2018

Home » , , , » PDEA nabs 2 Nigerian nationals, seizes 2.5-M worth of shabu

PDEA nabs 2 Nigerian nationals, seizes 2.5-M worth of shabu


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Two members of African drug syndicates were collared by joint elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Camarines Sur Provincial Office and PDEA IV-A under the supervision of Acting Regional Director Christian Frivaldo of PDEA Bicol at around 2 p.m. Friday in Bacoor City, Cavite.

In a report to the media this morning, PDEA Camarines Sur said that Agu Agustin Chukwuebuka and Nkwocha Chimaobi, both Nigerian nationals, were arrested in a buy-bust operation at the parking lot of a food chain in Talaba 4, Bacoor City.

Confiscated from their possession were several pieces of AC/DC adaptors with plastic bags containing a substance believed to be shabu weighing more or less 500 grams, with a street value of 2.5 million pesos.

The suspects, who reportedly supplied the Bicol region and Calabarzon, are currently under the custody of PDEA Regional Office-4A.

It would be recalled that in November 2017, two Nigerians who were reportedly among the sources of shabu in Naga City were also arrested by the PDEA in Kawit, Cavite.
Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 