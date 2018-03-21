Outstanding students of Bicol named

By Connie Calipay
NABUA, Camarines Sur -- Being the lone warrior of the island province for the 2018 search for outstanding students has not weakened the spirit of a student but has instead made him more eager to finish his studies despite lack of resources.
Ace John Tabuzo, of the Catanduanes State University of Virac in Catanduanes, was awarded Monday in Nabua Camarines Sur for being the topnotcher in the Search for Ten Outstanding Students in Bicol (TOSB).
He got the highest points among the final 10 winners chosen on the basis of scholarship, leadership, service and essay/interview. Tabuzo was also awarded as Best in Essay.
Tabuzo said the recognition is one way of encouraging students to be competent, competitive and active especially on being a good community leader --the key to quality education.
“To be recognized as one of the ten outstanding students of Bicol means to continue the crusade we believe in to pursue progress, to effect change, to serve others more than ourselves. The distinction must not rest on the name itself; it must go beyond that,” he said in a speech at the awarding ceremony at Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges.
The award to the 10 outstanding students was given also in recognition of their unwavering commitment to youth participation for Bicol development.
Keynote speaker Presidential Spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque commended all the parents who always support their children.
“As I look at the ten outstanding students of Bicol, I know that all 10 of you will make a profound impact not only in the Bicol but in the rest of the country, harness and discipline not only to achieve personal goals of uplifting your personal life as well as your immediate family but also recognize as models students from different state universities you have benefited much from the oil of hardship of others,” Roque added.
Other awardees included Jessa Brioso of Camarines Polytechnic Colleges who ranked second; followed by Joan Redota of University of Nueva Caceres; Eric Mirabueno of Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges; Mika Ramos of Marines Polytechnic Colleges Foundation; Mark Adrian Henera of Divine Word Colleges; Arnel Turiano of University of Saint Anthony; Aira Mae Diocariza of Ligao Community College; Gene Harvey Amoroso of Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges; and Bob Vincent Gonzales of University of Saint Anthony. (PNA)