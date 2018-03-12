Naga City cases on drugs, crimes dismissed due to police lapses

Specifically, the committee which reviewed the reasons behind the dismissal pointed out that there was “inconsistency and contradicting testimony of the police operatives, doubtful sequence of events, and difficulty identifying the items confiscated during illegal drug operations.”
The cases were against Sps. Marissa Comprado y Bien and Dionesio Bien y Solis; Walfredo San Jose y Tan; Joven Dellova y Delos Santos and Junel San Jose y Aguirre; Wilbert Tolosa y baloro and Luis Tron Lee y Zaens’ and Jomar Aureus y Pavia.
The committee recommended to the police to thoroughly read and understand the affidavit before filing in court.
In addition, all circumstances must be established in order to prove the guilt of the accused.
The affidavit must also be specific as to the sequence of events and description of the items confiscated.
Lastly, the police must conduct case conference prior to the conduct of hearing.
The Case Review Committee was presided by PSupt. Gilberto E. Remo, DCDO, under the direct supervision of City Direction Jonathan O. Panganiban.