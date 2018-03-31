MNWD celebrates World Water Day 2018

|World Water Day Press Conference
Bicol Standard photo
It was indeed a reason to celebrate for the MNWD community as the occasion was attended by Atty. Salvador S. Panelo, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel whose authority will be instrumental for the effective management of Mt. Isarog Natural Park (MINP) as the main water recharge area for the province of Camarines Sur; Sec. Antonio A. Cablitas, Presidential Adviser on Foreign Investments and Toshikazu Nomura, Director & Chief Executive Officer of Global Utility Development Corporation Ltd. who will be vital in advancing MNWD’s financial viability; and Dr. Christopher G. Newhall, Former US Geological Survey Volcanologist and Mirisbiris Garden and Nature Center Consultant whose expertise will guide the district in developing suitable projects for MINP.
The MNWD Board of Directors headed by Chairman Jorge T. Palma, Dr. Marilissa J. Ampuan, Monina Lily A. Claveria, Adolfo L. Olivan, and Agileo Michael R. Pauig were all present during the occasion. Naga City Mayor John G. Bongat also graced the occasion and gave a message of support, assuring the public and the MNWD Management of LGU-Naga’s strong involvement in all of its endeavors.
The event had a number of segments: press conference with the media; the introduction of delegates from the central government, guests from the local government and various agencies, and other partners by Dir. Ampuan; the welcome speech which provided the public an initial overview of water statistics in an international perspective by Dir. Claveria; rationale of the event which emphasized the importance of Unity and Water in order to attain nature-based solutions by Chairman Palma; Overview of MINP Geological Compositions and Status by Dr. Newhall; MNWD’s Performance from 2015 to 2017 and future projects by AGM Virgilio M. Luansing I; Endorsement of Support on Water Projects by Sec. Cablitas who also commended the report on MNWD’s Performance; Panibagong Panunumpa sa Panunungkulan and Effective Protected Area Management for MINP by Atty. Panelo; a brief talk on water projects by Mr. Nomura; and awarding of Certificates of Commendation to the honorable guests and partners.
The event ended with a closing message from Dir. Pauig acknowledging all the guests and participants, reiterating the reason of the celebration, and reinforcing the campaign on water conservation.
As Chairman Palma puts it, “The World Water Day Celebration is not only about defining practical solutions but also, it is about showing our people and partners, our sincerest gratitude for their transformational intervention to the success of the MNWD.”