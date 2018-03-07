Mayon now on Alert Level 3

With Mayon Volcano’s condition in the past week, status from Alert Level 4 was lowered to Alert level 3 as announced by Eduardo Laguerta at the Press Conference held March 6, 2018 at the AECID Hall, Apsemo Bldg.
Mayon Volcano’s Condition in the past week showed a decrease in eruptive activity at the summit crater and has been characterized by PHILVOLCS by a general decline in unrest reflected by moderate seismicity and degassing, deflation of the edifice, enough reason to lower the Alert Level.
According to Laguerta, Mayon shows deflation and no new magma is formed, external sources was also recorded that caused detected earthquakes.
“Mayon is now deflated, walang bagong magma na naform” Laguerta said.
However, Laguerta cleared that the lowering of Alert level does not necessarily mean Mayon is done with its wrath, he also said that possibility of raising Alert Level 4 again is existent.
“Di ito nagpapakita na tapos na, hindi pa talaga tapos yung nangyayari sa Mayon.” he said.
He also added that the increasing or decreasing of the alert level of Mayon will still depend on its activities, if it shows continuous decline in unrest, Mayon can be decreased to Alert Level 2.
“Depende sa pinapakita ng bulkan pwede pa itong itaas ulit, but if bumaba yung pinapakita nito (Mayon), it can be decreased to alert level 2” Laguerta added.
According to Dr. Cedric Daep of PDRRMC, Albayanos are still not allowed to enter the 6 km permanent danger zone.
“We have to maintain the 7 km east southeast but 6 km around Mayon.” He said.
Dr. Daep also added with the lowering of the alert level on Mayon, about 14,000 families will be decamped from the evacuation centers leaving the 2,666 families whom are residing within the 6 kilometer permanent danger zone and 7km east southeast.
OCD 5 Regional Diretor, Claudio Yucot said trucks will be provided on each Municipality and City for decampment. However, LGUs still need to coordinate with the OCD and give their decampment date.
Governor Al Bichara instructed that the decamping will depend on the LGUs to optimize the operation. He also ordered that the evacuees must be given sacks of rice before decampment. (PGA-PIO)