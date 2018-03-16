Masbateño tops Physician Licensure Examination

|Jerald Lalaguna Pelayo
MASBATE CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A Masbateño has emerged as the topnotcher in the March 2018 Physician Licensure Examination.
Jerald Lalaguna Pelayo, a graduate of the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, got a score of 88.17% in the exams.
Previously, the 24-year-old Pelayo also topped the Nursing Board Exam in 2011.
Pelayo on Facebook narrated that the night before the exams, he cried his heart out to God "because the pressure squatting on my shoulders was too heavy for [him] to carry."
"But this brought me to my knees as I prayed this prayer of David in Psalm 17:8, “keep me as the apple of Your eye, hide me in the shadow or Your wing”, and the prayer of Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20:12, “...we do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.” My fears were hushed! I was able to sleep for 8 hours with peace and God-confidence. I went to the examination site bringing with me nothing save from my precious Bible. I felt His abiding presence! And right before the examination commenced, God spoke to me through His Written Word and promised me something in 1 Kings 20:13, “Thus says the Lord, ‘Have you seen this great multitude? Behold, I will give it into your hand this day, and you shall know that I AM THE LORD!’” he posted.
"Today we see the fulfillment of His promise! This success is authored by God himself in order to vindicate His name. If there’s One person who should be praised, it’s not me. May God’s name be lifted to the highest heavens!" he added.