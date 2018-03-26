LTO-Bicol: Report colorum vehicles to authorities

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)—The Land Transportation Office in Bicol has issued a reminder for the public to choose the vehicles they will board to or from the capital this summer season.
Assistant Regional Director Vincent Nato said that passengers need to be discerning in selecting vehicles.
First and foremost, they need to know if the vehicle is legitimate or operating without a franchise, otherwise known as a colorum vehicle.
If it is a colorum vehicle, they must not board it and instead report the same to the authorities, Nato said.
It would be recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte recently ordered a nationwide crackdown on illegally-operating vehicles.
Specifically, he ordered the arrest of colorum vehicle drivers and operators, as well as the impounding of said vehicles.
In a recent speech, Duterte also chided politicians and the police, who should be responsible for putting a stop to the practice that gives rise to road accidents.
Duterte’s pronouncement came after a crash in Occidental Mindoro last week, which left 19 people dead.