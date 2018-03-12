NAGA RIVER DAY 2018 was celebrated over the weekend with a citywide clean-up by the city hall employees and barangay officials, bokashi balls throwing and tilapia fingerlings dispersal. The Naga River Day is a yearly endeavor of the city to promote and encourage everyone to take part in the caring for and revitalization of the river.
Monday, March 12, 2018
LOOK | Naga City celebrates River Day
