LOOK | Naga City celebrates River Day


NAGA RIVER DAY 2018 was celebrated over the weekend with a citywide clean-up by the city hall employees and barangay officials, bokashi balls throwing and tilapia fingerlings dispersal. The Naga River Day is a yearly endeavor of the city to promote and encourage everyone to take part in the caring for and revitalization of the river.
