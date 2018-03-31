LGU- Naga to employ 330 studes for summer job

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Naga targets to hire 330 students this year for summer job under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).
The students will be divided into two (2) batches to work for the months of April and May respectively.
About 200 studs were already called for the first batch and made to attend the orientation conducted on March 22, 2018.
The first batch of SPES employees will be assigned their workstations at the City Government of Naga, and will render work from April 10 to May 8, 2018 whereas the second batch will start on May 9 to June 5, 2018.
Submission of the requirement for the SPES application ended last March 16, 2018.
The program employs high school, vocational, or college students, as well as Out-of-School Youths (OSY) within 15 and 30 years of age— prioritizing those low- income earners.
The program employs high school, vocational, or college students, as well as Out-of-School Youths (OSY) within 15 and 30 years of age— prioritizing those low- income earners.
With the aim to support students in pursuing their studies, SPES provides poor but deserving high school, vocational or college students the opportunity to be employed and compensated during the summer and/or Christmas vacations— to help augment their family income and eventually be able to send themselves to school. (Naga Smiles News)