Legazpi City to construct 1K-room permanent evacuation center

LEGAZPI CITY -- The city government here is now in the process of preparing all the documentations in preparation for the construction of a permanent evacuation center in Barangay Homapon.
Mayor Noel E. Rosal said in an interview on Monday that his administration will buy 20 to 30 hectares of land at the hilltop of the southern portion of the said village to be the location of the proposed 1,000-room, two-story building with water system, kitchen, electricity and other facilities.
He noted that the PHP-100 million funding for the project would be submitted by the AKO Bicol Party-list to Congress so that it could be included in the General Appropriations Act of 2019.
Senators JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Juan Edgardo Angara, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalian and Joel Villanueva have also pledged PHP10 million each or a total of PHP 60 million for the project.
Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita Abalos has likewise vowed to give PHP2 million from the Ciara Marie Foundation named after her daughter to support the construction of the permanent evacuation center, the mayor said.
The facility would serve as temporary shelter of residents of the four villages covered by the eight-kilometer extended danger zone at the foot of Mt. Mayon during the volcano's eruptive episodes so that the students' classes would not have to be disrupted when schools are used as evacuation centers, Rosal added. (PNA)