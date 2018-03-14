Homeowner shoots suspected robber

JUBAN, Sorsogon (Bicol Standard) --A homeowner shot a suspected robber as the latter allegedly tried to forcibly enter his residence.
In a report to the Bicol Standard, the Sorsogon police said couple Robert and Mylene Jao were awakened by noise from outside their home at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Allegedly, the suspected robber tried to attack Robert, who retaliated by shooting him with a pistol.
In the scuffle, Robert hit him at his lower abdomen, but also accidentally hit his wife at her upper right arm.
Elements of the Juban police responded to the scene and found the wounded suspected robber, who was rushed to Peter Paul Hospital, Barangay Balogo, Sorsogon City and placed on hospital arrest.
Meanwhile, the wounded wife was also rushed to Sorsogon Medical Mission Group Hospital for medical attention.
The police said the case is still under investigation as to the criminal liability of the homeowner.
The firearm used, the police added, is subject to record check and verification.