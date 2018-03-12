High-value drug suspect killed in Sorsogon

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said their team was dispatched to serve the warrant of arrest against Edgar Gardon, an alleged high value target (HVT) in his rented unit at Balay Dormitoryo, in Moreal Street, in Barangay Talisay, of the said town.
While the PDEA agents were about to serve the search warrant in the said apartment, the suspect resisted being arrested, and instead pulled his handgun, prompting the policemen to fire at him.
Gardon was killed in the place of the incident.
Meanwhile, Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquip, Bicol police spokesperson said the operatives several handguns were recovered from his residence, including a sub-machine gun.
He was allegedly connected with Peter “Jaguar” Lim, a suspected top drug lord operating in the Visayas and Mindanao.
He was the municipal administrator of Matnog during the incumbency of former Mayor Emilio Ubaldo.