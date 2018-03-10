Gov. Tallado recommends Calaguas as Boracay alternative

|Calaguas
Photo by Romil del Moro
In a recent interview on DZRH, the governor said: “Napakaganda ng Calaguas. Kung ako ang tatanungin eh mas maganda pa po [sa Boracay].”
Tallado was addressing Senate Tourism Committee Chairwoman Senator Nancy Binay who was the guest of anchor Cesar Chavez on DZRH.
Binay’s attention was visibly caught by Tallado’s statement, and said she would personally visit Calaguas to see for herself its natural beauty.
The senator invited to her office Gov. Tallado, Vinzons Mayor Norie Segundo, and Provincial Tourism Officer Bong Palma to discuss how the Senate can be of assistance to the tourist destination in Bicol.
The Calaguas Islands off the Pacific coast of the province of Camarines Norte boasts of beaches with powdery white sand and clear waters.
Tallado was addressing Senate Tourism Committee Chairwoman Senator Nancy Binay who was the guest of anchor Cesar Chavez on DZRH.
Binay’s attention was visibly caught by Tallado’s statement, and said she would personally visit Calaguas to see for herself its natural beauty.
The senator invited to her office Gov. Tallado, Vinzons Mayor Norie Segundo, and Provincial Tourism Officer Bong Palma to discuss how the Senate can be of assistance to the tourist destination in Bicol.
The Calaguas Islands off the Pacific coast of the province of Camarines Norte boasts of beaches with powdery white sand and clear waters.