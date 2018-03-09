For 'lack of evidence' | DOJ Sec sees dismissal of murder charge vs. Gov. Cua

|Gov. Cua attends the groundbreaking of the new DOJ Building in Catanduanes.
The DOJ chief said in a press conference last March 8 at Midtown Inn Resort in Batag, Virac, that he considers the affidavit executed by former Vice Governor Bong Teves as "insufficient."
Teves had claimed in his affidavit that PO1 Vincent Tacorda confessed to him that the governor was the mastermind in the Que murder, but the policeman himself has denied the former vice governor’s claims in his own sworn affidavit submitted to the DOJ.
“Pag ganyan lamang ang ebidensya (referring to Bong Teves’ affidavit ) ay masasabi nating insufficient. Completely hearsay. Walang matibay na basehan ang hearsay,” Sec. Aguirre said.
“Kung ang ipepresenta mo lamang ay sabi-sabi…and could not stand up ay ididismiss lang yan, eh, and that would not even be sufficient to establish probable cause”, Aguirre justified.
He added that if the complainant fails to produce and submit additional evidence, there is a great chance that the case cannot push through.
“Kung mananatiling ganon ang ebidensya, malamang may hindi magandang mangyayari sa kaso,” explained Aguirre.
Secretary Aguirre arrived in the province to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed DOJ office building in the island.