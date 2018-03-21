FLASH: Sorsogon village chief gunned down

SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The punong barangay of Lapinig, Gubat, Sorsogon was shot dead by riding-in-tandem suspects in front of his residence at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The village chief was identified as Romeo D. Gavino.
Following the incident, Gavino was rushed to the hospital, but was declared Dead on Arrival.
The Gubat police said they have already established checkpoints in Gubat and nearby towns for the arrest of the suspects.
They are also looking at the possibility that members of the New People's Army may have been the perpetrators of the shooting.
Reportedly, Gavino mentioned that he had been receiving threats from alleged members of the rebel group recently.