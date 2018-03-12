FED UP | Wife stabs husband to death on Women's Day

In a report by the Tabaco City Police Station, the woman was identified as Melva Camatoy y Begino, 43 years old, and a resident of Barangay Oson.
The victim, meanwhile, was Rodolfo Camatoy y Carilo, 44 years old, and a farmer.
The police said Rodolfo came home at around 2:30 a.m. after drinking with his friends and relatives.
At around 4 a.m., one of their children reported to have heard a scream.
When the children got up to see what was happening, they saw their father with a stab wound on his neck.
He was rushed to Ziga Memorial District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
The suspect was immediately arrested with the help of Punong Barangay Clara Boringot.
The bolo which was used was confiscated from the possession of said suspect.
In the investigation, the police discovered that every time the husband came home drunk, he would threaten the family with the same bolo.
The husband would also allegedly abuse the wife and children physically and emotionally.
As of this writing, the complaint against the wife is being prepared.
(With report from Vince T. Villar)