Expect bigger, better Bicol Business Month ‘18: MNCCI

|Metro Naga Chamber of Commerce and Industry members meet with the media to discuss the plans for Bicol Business Month 2018. (Photo: Bicol Standard)
In a press conference at the Avenue Plaza Hotel, the Chamber’s members met with the media to bare the plans for the July event.
“Every year we are trying to reach bigger milestones than the previous year,” MNCCI President Ferdinand Sia said.
This is the fourteenth year that the Chamber is holding the Bicol Business Month, he explained.
“This year, with our theme ‘Bigger, Better and More,’ we are tapping as many sectors in the community as possible,” he remarked.
“As always, we want the community, and not the MNCCI, to take center stage,” he said.
“Through this event, we aim to showcase the strong partnership of the public and private sector,” he said.
This year’s chairperson is Elaine Zuniga Montemayor, who announced the schedule of activities for the Business Month:
- July 5 - National Dog Show
- July 6-11 – BBM Exhibits and Trade Fair
- July 10 – Farmers’ Congress
- July 13 – Angat Kabuhayan
- July 13-16 – Agriculture Fair
- July 14- 18 – BCBEX Bicol Construction and Building Expo
- July 14 – Cardio Marathon
- July 15 – Color Fun Run
- July 20 – ECOP Seminar
- July 20-22 – Wheels 2018 Car Show
- July 21 – Bicol Business Youth Summit
- July 24 – Department of Science and Technology Exhibitions
- July 25 – 2nd Bicol Tourism and Hospitality Congress
- July 25 – 29 – Techno Lounge Electronics Fair and ICT Expo
- July 26 – DTI event
- July 27 – Women’s Congress
- July 27-29 – Education Summit 2018-03-16
- July 28 – Halyao Awards