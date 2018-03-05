DTI-Bicol files raps vs. 7 stores violating price tag rule

by Connie Calipay
LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office in Albay has recently filed formal charges against seven erring stores in Albay, a top official of the agency said Friday.
Jocelyn Blanco, regional director of DTI-Bicol, in an interview said the charges were issued after the stores were caught selling products with no "price tag", violating Article 81 or the "Price Tag Requirement" of Republic Act (RA) 7394, otherwise known as the Consumer Act of Philippines.
"The DTI hearing officer shall summon these erring store owners for a pre-determination conference. As the store owner admits his/her violation, he/she shall be asked to pay for the administrative fine, (PHP500) to PHP150,000," Blanco added.
The director appealed to store owners to be compliant with the requirements of the price tag law, especially now that Albay is under a state of calamity, as price tags serve as consumers’ guide in buying goods. “You do not make money out of the miseries of others,” she said.
Blanco said the department will not anymore issue warnings once a store is found to be violating any provision of the Consumer Act.
She likewise encouraged the public to report to the DTI any irregularity, particularly on the price tag requirement through telephone numbers 480-5721 or 480-5720 local 109. (PNA)
