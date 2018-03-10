DSWD urges gov't agencies, LGUs and GOCCs to have daycare centers

DSWD Officer-in-Charge Emmanuel Leyco made the call during the inauguration of the newly-constructed Child Development Center at the DSWD compound to help DSWD employees ensure the safety and security of their pre-school children even as they – the parents – go about their tasks in the department.
Leyco said that Executive Order No. 340 directs National Government Agencies and Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations to Provide Day Care Services for their Employees’ Children Under Five Years of Age” to ensure the development of children since children as the most valuable members of society and on their shoulders rest the future of the country, it is fitting to to ensure their safety at all time wherever they are.
“Nakikita natin ang kinabukasan sa kanila. Itong center na ito ay pag-aalaga sa ating kinabukasan. Kung hindi natin pahahalagahan ang mga kabataan sa ngayon, ano ang ating magiging kinabuksan? (We see the future in the children. This center is our way of taking care of the future. If we do not give importance to our children today, what would become of our future?),” he said.
The new building is a much-improved version of the DSWD’s old day care center.
The new facility has numerous rooms and has ample spaces for music, art, and playtime. It also has room for breastfeeding as well as a sleeping room.