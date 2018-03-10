DILG to women: Run for elective posts in barangay and SK polls

DILG OIC-Secretary Eduardo M. Ano says that the coming barangay and youth polls provide a perfect opportunity for qualified women voters to show that they can make a difference in their communities by stepping up to the challenge of running for elective positions.
“Ngayong Buwan ng Kababaihan, hinihimok ko ang mga babae na panahon na para ipakita ninyo ang kakayahan ninyong mamuno sa inyong komunidad.? Ito na ang panahon ng pagbabago at naniniwala ako na malaki ang maiaambag ng mga kababaihan para makamit ang tunay na pagbabago,” says Ano.
The filing of certificates of candidacy for barangay and SK polls is from April 14 to 20, 2018. ?
Based on Comelec data, while there are more women voters, only one in five candidates is a woman.
Ano says that as most women are mothers who have raised their children well, they will also be able to run their communities effectively using the same values and qualities that have helped them nurture their families.
“Naniniwala ako na marami sa mga kababaihan ay matino, mahusay at maaasahan at ito ang mga katangiang dapat taglayin ng isang kakandidato sa darating na halalan,” he says.
Presidential Proclamation 24 and 227, and Republic Act 6469 declare March of every year as National Women’s Month.
Women’s Month activities
In line with the celebration of Women’s Month, the DILG Chief is enjoining all local government units (LGUs) to undertake relevant activities such as production of information, education and communication materials on women, participation in the women’s month online advocacy, and organizing women’s month information activities.
The theme for the National Women’s Month Celebration from 2017 to 2022 is “WE Make Change Work for Women".