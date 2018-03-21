DILG to barangays: Prove support to anti-illegal drugs drive by activating BADACs

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) OIC-Secretary Eduardo M. Ano challenged all barangay captains to prove their commitment to rid their communities of illegal drugs by forming and activating their Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) otherwise they could face administrative charges.
“Patunayan ninyo na kaisa kayo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kampanya laban sa iligal na droga. Kumilos na kayo at pakilusin nyo na ang BADAC sa inyong barangay,” says Ano.
The DILG chief says that as the first line of defense, barangay captains should lead the fight against illegal drugs and the activation of the BADACs will ensure that there is a convergence of efforts among barangay leaders to carry out the anti-illegal drugs campaign in the community level.
He says that if barangay leaders refuse to organize their BADACS or fail to activate their BADACS, they could face administrative charges from the DILG. “Pinag-aaralan na natin ang mga kasong isasampa sa lahat ng Punong Barangay, so sana umaksyon na kayo bago mahuli ang lahat,” he said.
Ano says that he has designated Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Dino to monitor compliance with his directives and to recommend the immediate filing of charges against non-performing barangay officials.
He says that it is the role of BADACs to plan, strategize, implement and evaluate programs and projects on drug abuse prevention in the barangay as well as to organize and orient BADAC Auxiliary Teams on their roles and functions and in formulating plan of action to address the problem.
He says BADACS are also expected to coordinate and collaborate with other institutions like the PNP and the municipal or city government in implementing programs and projects on drug abuse prevention at the barangay level.
“Trabaho rin ng BADAC na mangalap ng impormasyon tungkol sa lahat ng drug-related incidents sa kanilang lugar at ilista ang mga suspected drug users at pushers sa kanilang barangay at isumite sa PNP o PDEA for validation,” he says.
According to Ano, BADACs should also refer suspected drug users to the city/municipal ADAC and other institutions for counselling and/or rehabilitation. Moreover, they should also conduct an information and education campaign on illegal drug demand reduction and monitor the disposition of drug-related cases filed.
The BADAC is composed of the Punong Barangay as chairperson, and the sangguniang barangay member who is the chair of the peace and order committee as vice chairperson. Members include: the sangguniang barangay member who is the chair of the committee on women and family; Sangguniang Kabataan chair; public school principal or his or her representative; executive officer or chief tanod; and one representative each from a faith-based organization or a non-government organization. Serving as BADAC adviser would be the city or municipal chief of police or his representative.
Based on reports from the DILG’s National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO), 94 percent or 39,417 of the 42,036 barangays nationwide have already organized their BADACs. Of the 39,417 compliant barangays, 86 percent have organized their auxiliary teams. However, only 61 percent have formulated their BADAC Plan of Action.
The Department reminds all punong barangays to ensure that the BADACs are functional and are implementing anti-illegal drug activities based on their BADAC Plan of Action.
Matino, Mahusay at Maasahan
DILG Spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya says barangay leaders should go beyond the usual activities such as the “clean and green, palaro sa fiesta and feeding program” and instead help the government in its campaign against illegal drug activities.
“Part of our criteria sa pagboto sa darating na Mayo ay dapat lumalaban sa droga. Kung hindi ka matino, mahusay, at maasahan, huwag kang tumakbong barangay official. Kung hindi mo kaya, huwag kang sumali,” says Malaya.
He likewise explains that the role of Barangay and the BADAC is essential in getting the information needed by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
“Ang darating na halalan sa Mayo ay pagkakataon para alisin natin ang mga non-performing barangay officials. Kung wala namang nagawa ang mga yan sa kampanya laban sa droga, kailangan na silang mag-retiro,” says Malaya.