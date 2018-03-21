DepEd reaffirms efforts to achieve ideal class size, teacher-student ratio

QUEZON CITY– In its relentless effort to provide students and teachers with environment conducive to learning, the Department of Education (DepEd) reassured the Committee on Basic Education and Culture of the House of Representatives (HoR) that the Department has been conducting interventions to achieve ideal class size and teacher-student ratio in public schools nationwide.
DepEd Undersecretary for Planning and Field Operations Jesus Mateo acknowledged that one way of improving the learning environment is to reduce the class size, classroom-pupil and teacher-studio ratios, and noted that cases in urban centers may be different because of reported overpopulation, among other contributing factors.
“Kung titingnan natin, yung teacher-pupil ratio dating nasa 1:45. For School Year 2017-2018, the teacher-student ratio is 1:31 for the elementary level, 1:36 for Junior High School level, and 1:31 for Senior High School level,” Mateo enumerated.
The clarification was made in response to House Bill 473, or An Act Regulating Class Size in All Public Schools and Appointing Funds Thereof, which proposes that a class to be handled by one teacher shall be fixed at a standard size of 35 learners, with a maximum of no more than 50 students.
Further, Undersecretary Mateo pointed out, “Hindi po one size fits all ito. Halimbawa, sa Kinder, ang ating ginagamit na parameter ay 25 learners tapos maximum 30. Ibig sabihin nito, we try to hit the 1:25 pero pag sumobra nasa 31, decision point yun na magdagdag ng guro. Pagdating sa Grades 1 and 2, ina-attempt natin na magkaroon ng 1:30, 36 is decision point to provide additional teachers. Pag dating sa Grade 3, ang maximum nasa35. Pagdating ng Grade 5-10, ang planning parameter ay 1:40. Sa SHS, bagama’t1:40 din ang ating planning parameter, we have to factor in the subject specialization of teachers.”
Aside from reducing class size, the Department’s efforts to provide an environment conducive to learning include acquisition of land for school sites, construction of multi-story school buildings in areas with limited land space, and use of shuttle services in cooperation with LGUs to transport students to schools with available classrooms. DepEd also conducted early registration activities to prepare for arising issues and concerns that learners, teachers, and parents may encounter in the upcoming School Year.
Moreover, the Department has requested for the creation of more non-teaching positions for support staff in schools such as bookkeepers, disbursing officers, among others, to ensure that teachers will have more time to focus on lesson preparations and conduct of classes.