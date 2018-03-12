Monday, March 12, 2018

Home » , » DepEd Bicol receives P200K worth of gym equipment

DepEd Bicol receives P200K worth of gym equipment


The Department of Education Regional Office V received P200,000 worth of Gym Equipment from GreatPhil Inc. and Nestle Philippines after winning the Best Region in the implementation of Wellness Campus Program for 2017.

DepED V was acknowledged for its practice of supervision and implementation of wellness programs in the different schools in the region.

The Wellness CAMPUS program is a continuing joint initiative by Nestlé Philippines and the Department of Education (DepEd) which aims to educate public school students on how to live a healthy life, by choosing healthier food and drink options and physical activity.

The program also emphasized nutrition education and encouraged schools to start other initiatives beyond the Wellness CAMPUS curriculum to promote healthy habits among learners all year round.
Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 