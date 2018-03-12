DepEd Bicol receives P200K worth of gym equipment

DepED V was acknowledged for its practice of supervision and implementation of wellness programs in the different schools in the region.
The Wellness CAMPUS program is a continuing joint initiative by Nestlé Philippines and the Department of Education (DepEd) which aims to educate public school students on how to live a healthy life, by choosing healthier food and drink options and physical activity.
The program also emphasized nutrition education and encouraged schools to start other initiatives beyond the Wellness CAMPUS curriculum to promote healthy habits among learners all year round.