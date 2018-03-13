Dela Rosa wants more cops on the streets

MANILA -- There must be more police officers on patrol in the streets instead of manning desks.
This was stressed by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa as he presided over the ceremonies for the promotion of 670 national headquarters-based field-grade Police Commissioned Officers and Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officers who were promoted to the next higher rank under the 2017 regular promotion program.
"You should build a strong foundation sa inyong career. Wag yung PO1 pa lang andito na sa Crame na-assign, hanggang nag-SPO4 (You're here in Crame when your rank is PO1 and you'll be here until you're already an SPO4. It should not be like that)," Dela Rosa said.
"Kung kayo ay paikut-ikot ngayon sa Crame na inspector na kayo, lumayas na kayo rito. (If you are roaming around here in Crame as an inspector, get out of here.) You scram from Camp Crame, go to the field. I need you to be leading men on the field. Hindi yung pa-aircon-aircon dito, pa pirma pirma ng papel (You should not just stay in an air-conditioned office and just sign papers)," dela Rosa said.
These 670 personnel stationed in the national headquarters are among a total of 9,853 PNP personnel from different units and offices nationwide who were qualified for promotion. Simultaneous oath-taking ceremonies were also held in all Police Regional Offices across the country.
Likewise during his speech, Dela Rosa ordered the newly-promoted personnel to continue to have zero tolerance for scalawags in uniform, describing the previous situations where corrupt policemen bragged to each other about the amount of graft they collected.
"Sabihan niyo ako kung mayroon pang nagyayabang diyan ng koleksyon sa drug o kaya illegal gambling sabihan niyo ako, ako mismo ang uupak sa pulis na yan (Tell me if there's somebody there bragging about his collection from drugs or illegal gambling. I will personally deal with that police officer)," Dela Rosa said.
"Huwag na nating ibalik sa ating hanay yung panahon, yung dark era natin wherein yung yabangan ng mga pulis yung magkano ang kanilang kinikita magkano ang kanilang koleksyon from illegal gambling, kundi naman yung kanilang koleksyon from illegal drugs. Dapatnever again (Let's not bring back the dark era wherein the police are bragging how much they earned from their collection from illegal gambling or illegal drugs. It should not happen again)," he added.
Dela Rosa urged the men to remember that they are duty-bound to check their peers, subordinates and seniors.
"Lahat ng miyembro ng ating organisasyon dapat binabantayan ninyo, kapag sila ay gumagawa ng masama sitahin na ninyo. Huwag na ninyo hintayin na lumaki pa ang ginagawang kasalanan bago pa tayo umaksyon (You should keep an eye on all members of our organization. If they commit something wrong, call them out. Don't wait for their acts to worsen before doing something)," the country's top cop said.
He added that in the past, ignoring scalawags resulted in the corruption worsening to alarming levels. (PNA)