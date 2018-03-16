CPP Regional Secretary killed in Naga City

He was identified as Joey Fajardo, a.k.a Owen/Budoy, and was allegedly the Secretary of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC) of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
Fajardo was killed along with Liz Ocampo y Berizo, who was staying with him at said residence.
The composite team was made up of the Regional Special Operations Group, Camarines Sur Provincial intelligence Branch, and 9th Infantry Division.
The police reported this morning that a fire fight ensued as the composite team was trying to serve the warrants of arrest for Double Frustrated Murder and Damage to Property.
Said fire fight resulted in the death of Fajardo and Ocampo.
The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered from the residence the following:
- one caliber 45 pistol
- .30 carbine with magazine loaded with ammunition
- several empty cartridge cases
- several cell phones
- one rifle grenade with casing
- one MK2 fragmentary grenade
- three pieces of live ammunition with casing
- one wallet with assorted cards, including a driver’s license with the name Merilos, Alfredo y Dino of L2, B12 Orlur Subd., Bibingkahan, Sorsogon
The Warrant of Arrest for Double Frustrated Murder with CC# 09-1724 was issued by Judge Ronaldo Delemios Bobis of RTC Branch 64, Labo Camarines Norte dated January 18, 2009. The Warrant for Damage to Property with CC# 2962 was issued by Rafael H. Estuye of MCTC Bulusan-Barcelona dated October 27, 1995.
The cadavers of the two persons were brought to Cristo Funeral Services.
Investigation and monitoring are still ongoing as of this writing.