COMELEC Bicol mum on alleged poll anomaly in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--Commission on Elections (Comelec) Assistant Regional Election Director begged off for the moment to comment on the allegation of Senator Tito Sotto that there was an anomaly in May 2016 in the election in Libon, Albay.

According to the poll body official, a deeper investigation is necessary to make everything clear.

It would be recalled that Sotto on March 9 said there was an alleged early transmission of votes by certain VCMs (voting counting machines) to the Municipal Board of Canvassers.

The town of Libon, Albay came up after the transmission code which was said to have transmitted the results prior to the official conduct of the polls was identified to be that of Libon.

The results were said to have been transmitted on May 8 to 9, Sotto earlier said.

Serrano said he does not know how the anomaly could have happened.

However, he states that he doubts that the adjustment in the date must have been where things went wrong.

(With report from Vince Villar)
