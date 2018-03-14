Briones salutes Global Teacher Prize finalists, including Sorsoganon Ryan Homan

|Deped Sorsogon teacher Ryan Habitan Homan (left) poses with Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones and Schools Division Superintendent Loida Nidea after Briones recognized his inspiring story of helping Bicolano children learn.
“Nowadays, Filipino teachers are becoming much more important and are now being recognized not only in Asia, but all over the world,” Briones stated.
The Education chief proudly cited the inspiring story of Dr. Jesus Insilada, who was recently dubbed as one of the top 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize of the Varkey Foundation for transforming the lives of his learners through culture-based teaching and inclusive learning.
“I hope this will inspire all of you. If you do well in your profession, or in the things that you do, there is no limit to how high you can go… Dr. Insilada, the only Filipino among the top 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize award – a member of an IP community, a PhD holder, writer, and teacher-awardee – also has his fair share of struggles in life, but that did not stop him to strive for his dreams. And now he’s making a difference in the lives of his students,” she mentioned.
She stated that Dr. Insilada serves as a role model to all Filipino learners, especially to IP students, and noted that everyone – even those in the marginalized sector – must not be afraid to reach their aspirations as opportunities are given not only to those in the urban centers.
Insilada is an advocate of IPs’ rights and welfare, and strives to contribute to making education culture-sensitive. Now, at least 87 percent of his pupils have shown improvements in their grades as they learn through traditional dances, songs, local games and crafts.
“Through quality education, backed by motivation, perseverance, and active support from the community, learners may achieve success in whatever path or career they choose in life,” the Secretary pointed out.
Furthermore, Briones also recognized the inspiring story of Ryan Homan, a Filipino teacher who is included in the Top 40 of the said Prize.
Homan is known in his community as a champion of literacy who initiated various reading programs to help learners who are at risk of dropping out. Through his Balsa-Basa project, along with the home reading corners and community reading centers that he helped establish, the school’s academic achievement showed continuous improvement.
He also tapped his learners’ parents and capacitated them to become nanay-teachers – mothers who are capable of teaching and mentoring their own children, especially in developing critical thinking and reading comprehension.
Global Teacher Prize
The Global Teacher Prize will conduct its awarding ceremony on March 18 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Global Education Skills Forum.
The Secretary, along with other Ministers of Education and select champions in the field of education all over the world, is set to give inputs as a mentor to the finalists on the importance of integrating Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning.
Other finalists are from Turkey, South Africa, Colombia, United States, Brazil, Belgium, Australia, United Kingdom, and Norway, who all brought positive changes in the lives of learners and their communities.