BREAKING | CBSUA prexy Bordado fails bid for reappointment

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (CBSUA) President Georgina Bordado has failed to get the unanimous vote required for her to be reappointed in her position.
During the meeting of the Board of Regents yesterday in Manila, two members of said Board objected to her reappointment while five voted in her favor.
The rules, according Commission Memorandum Order 16 provide that for her to be reappointed, she needs a double outstanding rating from both the Endorsement Committee and the Board of Regents.
In an interview on BBS DWLV FM, CHED Commissioner and CBSUA Board of Regents Chairperson Ronald L. Adamat said that Executive Director Elena B. De Los Santos, Ph. D. pf Department of Agriculture Region V and Faculty Federation President Henry A. Mabesa, Jr., Ph. D. voted against Bordado.
Adamat said that the Board of Regents has passed a resolution seeking for the clarification of the validity and legality of Commission Memorandum Order 16.
This may cause the decision of the Board to be reconsidered, Adamat explained.
He admitted, however, that it has not happened in history that the decision of the Board of Regents was reconsidered because of a resolution questioning the validity of the Memorandum Order.
Meantime, asked in which particular areas Bordado failed, Adamat said he cannot speak for those who voted against her.
The members of the CBSUA Board of Regents include: Ronald Adamat, CHED Commissioner; Francis Joseph G. Escudero, Chairperson, Senate Committee on Education, Arts and Culture represented by Salvador B. Belaro, Jr., Representative, Ang Edukasyon Partylist and Ann K. Hofer, Chairperson, House Committee on Higher and Technical Education represented by Christian Jay M. Millena; Agnes M. Espinas-Tolentino, Director, NEDA Region V; Elena B. De Los Santos, Ph.D., Executive Director, DA Region V, Cesar Armando S. Camba, Sr., President, Alumni Federation, Henry A. Mabesa Jr., Ph.D., President, Faculty Federation, Kryzelda M. Ochavo, President, Student Federation, and Rey E. Sanchez, Secretary of the CBSUA Board of Regents.
Bordado, it would be recalled, took her oath as president of CBSUA on April 4, 2014.
