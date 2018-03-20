​​BISCAST is now ISO-certified

NAGA CITY--The Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST) is now ISO 9001:2008- certified following the certification audit conducted by TÜV Rheinland last March 12.
The certification audit focused mainly on the management system and conformity assessment of the whole institution under the provision for tertiary education services.
Mary Grace Balobalo of TÜV Rheinland led the certification audit together with Hilario Capili, Jean Laguitao, Kharen Concepcion and Rafael Magsino.
The audit looked into the following areas: top management, internal quality audit, educational design and planning process; planning, development and management information system, control of externally provided processes, product or services; administrative service laboratory, admission and registration; educational delivery process, library and human resource services; guidance, counselling and testing process; research and development, extension services; and medical and dental services.
Some of the commendations given by the TÜV auditors were the excellent involvement and empowerment of students on climate change awareness as regard to BISCAST’s Climate Change Resilient Pilot Housing (CCRPH); prudent spending of budget for the medical office as well as its gallant service to nearby communities; and the Learning Resource and Development’s LIBRO system for the monitoring and inventory of books and provision of security alarm chips for the control of security library holding.
The auditors also commended ICT’s improvement on infrastructure through process automation such as the implementation of Procurement Management System in 2017 and implementation of Electronic Contract Assistive Module (ECAM).
They likewise complimented BISCAST’s continual improvement of facilities like the MANFABLAB, rehabilitation of classrooms using passive ventilation for energy preservation and construction of sports facility using an unused rooftop.
The Internal Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a worldwide federation of national standard bodies (ISO member bodies) and aims to enhance customer satisfaction through effective application of the system.
Moreover, ISO 9001:2008 is an international recognized Quality Management System which provides a framework that could be easily adopted across all areas of industry and commerce, including academic institutions. It externally assesses management principles including customer focus, leadership and involvement of people, process approach, continual improvement, fact-based decision making, and mutually beneficial supplier.
Meanwhile, BISCAST President Dr. Richard H. Cordial acknowledged the effort of all the staff, faculty members and volunteers who worked unselfishly to adapt ISO’s standard as a “way of life” in the institution.
Cordial said, “Let’s celebrate this new milestone for BISCAST and let’s keep the fire burning. Let’s not stop the momentum and be ready for the next challenge.”