Bicolana among PNPA top grads

She is part of PNPA Maragtas (Magiting At Responsableng Alagad ng Batas na Gagabay sa Transpormasyong Alay sa Bayang Sinilangan) Class of 2018.
Ansus and her fellow cadets will be conferred the degree of Bachelor of Science in Public Safety (BSPS) upon graduation and will be appointed to the initial rank of Inspector in their respective service bureaus.
President Rodrigo R. Duterte will induct 106 members of the “Maragtas” Class of 2018 as Commissioned Officers in the police, jail and fire service bureaus at the 2018 PNPA graduation rites on March 23 in Camp Gen. Mariano N. Castaneda in Silang, Cavite.
Seventy-six graduating cadets will join the Philippine National Police, while 13 will serve in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and 17 in the Bureau of Fire Protection.
The PNPA Maragtas Class of 2018 is composed of 79 males and 27 female graduates. (With report from PNA)