Bichara is PDP Albay prexy

Gov. Bichara, readily accepting the monumental task, shall lead all party members in Albay to solidify the local government landscape in promoting positive change towards achieving a better quality of life for each and every Albayano.
Another responsibility placed on Bichara’s shoulders is to pursue local programs which shall institutionalize major party platforms to fight drugs, corruption, criminality, and terrorism.
The appointment cemented the position of Governor Al Francis Bichara as a stalwart of the PDP and one of the earliest supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.
In a recently concluded meeting with local chief executives, President Duterte acknowledged Governor Bichara as one of the few local politicians who aligned with him and supported him in his bid for presidency.
Duterte said that during his national campaign he didn’t know many of the local leaders and was thankful of the valuable support of the few that showed their support to his campaign.
Gov. Bichara in a statement said that he is thankful and honored by the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by the party and like many of his responsibilities, as Chairman of the Bicol Regional Development Council, National Chairman of the League of Provinces of the Philippines, President of Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), and of course, Governor of the Province of Albay, shall perform his duties to the best of his abilities, and more.
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan, more commonly known as PDP–Laban, is the ruling political party in the Philippines. Current President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is the National Chairman of the party. (Albay PIO)