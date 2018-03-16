Alleged Catanduanes shabu lab caretaker arrested

VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) -- The alleged caretaker of the mega shabu laboratory discovered in Palta Small, this town was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Friday at Hilawan, San Andres, Catanduanes.
Lorenzo Flores Piñera, the police said, is 42 years old, married, and a resident of said barangay where he was collared.
Joint elements of San Andres Municipal Police Station and Virac Municipal Police Station led the service of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Lelu P. Contreras of Regional Trial Court Branch 43.
Piñera was brought to the Regional Health Unit of San Andres for medical examination and is presently held under the custody of the Catanduanes police.