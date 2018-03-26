Albay police on high alert for Holy Week

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Albay Provincial Police Office (PPO) is now on high alert to maintain peace and solemnity during the observance of the Holy Week across the province.
NSenior Insp. Emmanuel Ramos, Albay PNP spokesman, in an interview on Saturday, said the Albay PPO will be fielding additional personnel to provide support in manning assistance centers established in various highways, airports, ports, including malls and communication relay stations.
"Conduct of security patrols and ensure maximum police presence in places of convergence such as malls, markets, churches resorts, bus terminals (will be carried out) and we will deploy route security to roads leading to tourist destinations and recreational areas,” Ramos said.
Ramos added they would ensure that no untoward incident will take place that would endanger the lives of the people from elements who would like to sow terror during this religious event.
He said checkpoints and assistance centers would be set up to assist motorists and other visitors coming from other places.
It is expected that visitors would be arriving in various parts of the region due to this long holiday.
Security checks would be strictly enforced in bus terminals, major seaports across the region. (PNA)