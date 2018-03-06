6 PDEA informants get P7.5-M reward

MANILA -- At least six informants have received cash rewards amounting to more than PHP7.5 million from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The cash rewards were given under PDEA's Operation: Private Eye (OPE), a scheme designed to encourage private citizens to report any suspected illegal drug activity in their community.
PDEA Director General Aaron N. Aquino commended the informants, identified through their codenames, Krugger, Jacpat, Mata, Keeper, BI-1, and Highway Man, for providing anti-drug information that had led to the seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of drug personalities.
Aquino handed the rewards at the PDEA National Headquarters in Quezon City on Monday.
The OPE Rewards Committee, composed of members from the academe, non-governmental organizations, law enforcement, and religious and business sectors, approved a resolution granting a total of PHP7,525,235.19 in monetary rewards to the six informants after careful deliberation.
Among the informants, “Krugger” received the biggest reward of PHP2 million.
Krugger’s information resulted in the seizure of 162.55 kg. of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, and the arrest of two drug personalities along A. Bonifacio St. in San Juan City on Dec. 23, 2016.
“Jacpat” was rewarded with PHP1,878,527.66 after he provided information that led to the confiscation of 76,695.70 grams of shabu and the arrest of two drug personalities - who were being served a search warrant at Celadon Residences on Felix Huertas Road, District 3, Manila on Jan. 21, 2016.
“Mata” received PHP1,565,684.96 after the information he gave led to the seizure of 29,883.88 grams of shabu and the arrest of four drug personalities following a buy-bust operation in El Dia Beach Resort in Centro 2, Claveria, Cagayan on June 23, 2016.
“Keeper” was presented PHP1,403,986.98 for providing information that resulted in the confiscation of 28,564.07 grams of shabu and the apprehension of a drug personality during an entrapment operation in Dreamville Subdivision in Barangay Carsadang Bago-2 in Imus, Cavite on May 20, 2016.
A cash reward of PHP502,779.19 was given to “BI-1” after he supplied information resulting in the seizure of 19 pieces of ecstasy tablets and 17.9943 grams of marijuana; the dismantling of a small-scale clandestine shabu laboratory; and the arrest of six drug personalities during a search of Unit 2104 of Eugenia Tower at the Tivoli Garden Residences on Coronado St. in Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City on Nov. 1, 2017.
“Highway Man” received a cash reward of PHP174,256.40 after he supplied information resulting in the confiscation of 74,945.1 grams of marijuana leaves and 12,183.1 grams of marijuana stalks; and the arrest of 13 drug personalities during an interdiction operation in Sitio Lomon, Barangay Paykek in Kapangan, Benguet on April 12, 2017.
Those who want to report illegal drug activities and be eligible for Private Eye Rewards need to follow these directions:
Legibly fill out the Information Report Form (IRF) and send report to PDEA by fastest means: Fax No. (02) 927-2899; via mail/messenger to Operation: “Private Eye” c/o Room 207 PDEA Bldg., NIA Northside Road, National Government Center, Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City; Telephone No. (02) 920-0967; or via email to: iis.pdea@yahoo.com; or by visiting the nearest PDEA Regional Office.
PDEA also has a round-the-clock message center known as the “PDEA 24/7 Text Hotlines” that is accessible to those who want to report any suspected illegal drug activity occurring in their neighborhoods.
To send anti-drug reports to PDEA 24/7 Text Hotlines, text the name of the drug users/pushers and complete information to: for SMART Subscribers - 0999-888 PDEA (7332); for Sun Subscribers - 0925-573 PDEA (7332); and for Globe Subscribers- 0927-9150616. (PNA)