Poundit Holds Powerbank Sale to Kickstart 2018

Powerbanks are popular gadget peripherals thanks to their ability to store and pass power that can charge smartphones and tablets anywhere. Businesspeople, tourists, outdoorsmen and other people who are always on the go can stay connected using these portable power sources.
Powerbank models such as the Romoss Sense 6 Plus, the Aukey Power Bank with Quick Charge 3.0, the Romoss Sense 4 Plus and many others have all had price cuts, giving budget-conscious shoppers the final push they need to make a purchase.
Poundit delivers nationwide and has the capability to bring products to a customer’s doorstep within 24 hours if the order is made in Metro Manila.
From its inception, Poundit has focused on product authenticity and customer experience. In a short span of time, the retailer developed and grew a loyal following of savvy tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.
Thanks to its efforts, Poundit has received several awards and citations in its short history. These include being named one of Asia’s 20 “Unicorn” startups in 2016 and the title of Retail Startup of the Year in Kuala Lumpur’s Asian Rice Bowl Awards in 2015.
In 2017, the company became the first Filipino firm to receive funding from Singapore-based venture capitalist Cocoon Capital. According to its management, Poundit will use the capital windfall to improve its services and to empower more people with technology.