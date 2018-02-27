No to privatization of ICWD –City Councilor Beriña

Prime Water Corp. is involved in Bulk Water Supply, Water Supply Improvement and Rehabilitation in the country.
City Councilor Freddie Beriña,Jr., in an interview declared his objection to the said idea since the water district does not buy the water which it supplies to the city residents.
Asked by Romulo Corporal Jr., General Manager of the water district, if they are losing money in its operation, Beriña said he was informed that their financial condition and operation is doing alright.
Also, the Liga ng mga barangays as well as the other members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod when questioned GM Corporal, Jr.
Further, when GM Corporal was questioned about the plan to privatize by Liga ng mga barangays and the other members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the latter said they were told that the main reason is because they do not want to borrow money for the improvement of their existing facilities.
“If we borrow money from the banks, usually it takes time before the loan is approved, that’s why one of the options is to privatize the operation and to partner with Prime Water,” Berina said.
Prime Water also proposed to spend for the rehabilitation of the Water District”, he added.
The agreement between ICWD and Prime Water will be contained in a Memorandum of Agreement which is effective for 25 years.
The condition is that when the agreement is finalized, Prime Water will then manage the water district. (By Philip Baracena)