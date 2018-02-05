No supply of NFA rice in Naga City

This after the NFA temporarily stopped the selling of rice to accredited rice retailers to give priority to the calamity victims.
In an interview by the Bicol Standard, Naga City rice retailers said that the price of commercial rice now ranges from P38 to P48 per kilo, averaging to a P5 increase per kilo.
Meantime, according to the NFA's rice inventory, there is around 2.7 million metric tons of rice or 55.3 million sacks of rice in the market, if the sacks of commercial rice will be factored in.
This stock will supply the market for around 88 days.
The NFA has been granted the authority to import 250,000 metric tons of rice for its buffer stock.
(With report from Oscar Esmenda)